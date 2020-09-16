Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MGP Receives Pinnacle Award from Union Pacific for Safely Transporting Chemicals by Rail

MGP Receives Pinnacle Award from Union Pacific for Safely Transporting Chemicals by Rail

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

ATCHISON, Kan., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, recently was recognized by Union Pacific Railroad with a 2019 Pinnacle Award for its commitment to safely transport chemical products.

The annual award honors select Union Pacific customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments. MGP was one of 69 award recipients announced earlier this month.

“Union Pacific’s distinguished Pinnacle Award recognizes our collaboration with the recipients and their help in transporting chemical shipments in the safest manner,” said Jacque Bendon, vice president-Industrial. “Their work helps ensure these vital products safely arrive at their destinations.”

MGP Vice President of Production and Engineering Steve Glaser said the company is honored to receive the award. “We are serious about safety at every step of our business, from the time we receive raw materials at our facilities through shipment to our ingredient and alcohol customers, and this is validation of just one portion of our efforts.”

MGP also received the Pinnacle Award in 2018.

Over the program’s 20 years, the Pinnacle Award has recognized Union Pacific’s hazardous materials shippers for release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and zero NARs of hazardous materials shipments. NAR refers to the unintentional release of hazardous materials that weren’t caused by an accident.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company’s proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.