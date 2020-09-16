MGP Receives Pinnacle Award from Union Pacific for Safely Transporting Chemicals by Rail

ATCHISON, Kan., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, recently was recognized by Union Pacific Railroad with a 2019 Pinnacle Award for its commitment to safely transport chemical products.

The annual award honors select Union Pacific customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments. MGP was one of 69 award recipients announced earlier this month.

“Union Pacific’s distinguished Pinnacle Award recognizes our collaboration with the recipients and their help in transporting chemical shipments in the safest manner,” said Jacque Bendon, vice president-Industrial. “Their work helps ensure these vital products safely arrive at their destinations.”

MGP Vice President of Production and Engineering Steve Glaser said the company is honored to receive the award. “We are serious about safety at every step of our business, from the time we receive raw materials at our facilities through shipment to our ingredient and alcohol customers, and this is validation of just one portion of our efforts.”

MGP also received the Pinnacle Award in 2018.

Over the program’s 20 years, the Pinnacle Award has recognized Union Pacific’s hazardous materials shippers for release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and zero NARs of hazardous materials shipments. NAR refers to the unintentional release of hazardous materials that weren’t caused by an accident.

