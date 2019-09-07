MH17 suspect among prisoners swapped by Ukraine with Russia: Dutch government

Ukraine has included a man suspected of involvement in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014, which killed 298 people, in a prisoner swap with Russia, the Dutch government said on Saturday.
