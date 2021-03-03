Breaking News
MHS and HAI ROBOTICS to provide goods-to-person robotic solutions in North America

Innovative case-handling robots address demand for warehouse automation, complete with local support from MHS

Mt. Washington, Ky., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MHS (www.mhsglobal.com), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announces a partnership with HAI ROBOTICS to provide autonomous case-handling robotic systems for distribution and fulfillment facilities and courier, express and parcel distribution centers. The relationship leverages innovative HAIPICK technology from HAI ROBOTICS and systems engineering, integration and support from MHS to address labor and storage capacity challenges facing customers in North America.

“With logistics facilities feeling pressure to accommodate growing SKU counts and order volumes, our robotic systems provide efficient, intelligent, flexible and customizable warehouse automation solutions to make more efficient use of available space,” says Johnny Zhang, Vice President of International Sales, Hai Robotics. “In order to expand our business in North America we need to find the right local integration partners. The experience, capability and strength of MHS in our target markets make them an ideal fit.”

The HAIPICK system uses autonomous case-handling robots to store and retrieve several cases at a time in tall, narrow storage aisles. This dense storage configuration can enable operations to reduce square-footage dedicated to storage, while actually increasing total storage capacity. Once cases are retrieved, the robots work in a goods-to-person framework, moving inventory into position to fuel order fulfillment and other logistics processes.

“The HAIPICK solutions offer superior flexibility, faster implementation and much lower cost compared to conventional AS/RS driven by shuttles and cranes,” says Michael Fleming, Manager of AGV and AMR solutions, MHS. “Working with HAI ROBOTICS allows MHS to serve our customers with advanced technology that best fits their needs in an evolving marketplace.”

About MHS

MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment. MHS has a global installed base of over $5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS is a pioneer in autonomous case-handling robotic system (ACR). The company is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through advanced robotics technology and AI algorithms and creates value for each factory and logistics warehouse. HAI ROBOTICS focuses on the R&D and design of autonomous case-handling robotic systems (ACR). The company realizes the independent R&D of core elements such as robot body, bottom positioning algorithm, control system, robot scheduling, intelligent warehouse management system, and global patent layout. In 2015, the company developed HAIPICK, the first autonomous case-handling robotic system, and put it into commercial operation. Since then, it has been applied in 3PL, footwear, e-commerce, electronics, energy, manufacturing, medicine, and other industries. By using the HAIPICK system, customers can realize warehouse automation transformation in a week, increase storage density by 80-130%, and improve workers’ work efficiency by 3-4 times.

