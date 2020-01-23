MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INAUGURAL SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS

Cancer Experts from Around the World Convene in Miami January 24-25, 2020 for Symposium on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies

Guenther Koehne, MD, PhD., Summit Director

Robert Sackstein, MD, PhD., Summit Co-Director

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Some of the world’s leading experts from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Chicago, University of Pennsylvania and Florida International University will join Miami Cancer Institute on January 24-25 for the inaugural Symposium on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies.

Held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Coconut Grove, the symposium aims to provide updated information about advances in the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, blood and marrow transplants and immunotherapies.

Hematologists, oncologists, pathologists, radiation oncologists, palliative care staff, medical oncologists, hematology nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals will partake in the two-day summit, which will provide information on new immunotherapies and potential treatment combinations. Attendees will also hear updates on evolving immunologically and molecular-based system therapies, and how these therapies can be combined with autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplants.

“Over the last few years, there have been many novel therapies developed for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. We need to find a way to optimize combinations of these drugs and strategize how to achieve the best outcomes for patients,” says Summit Director Guenther Koehne, MD, PhD., deputy director and chief of hematologic oncology and blood & marrow transplant at Miami Cancer Institute, joined by Summit Co-director Robert Sackstein, MD, PhD, Dean of FIU Wertheim College of Medicine “We have invited experts from all over the country to present their ideas on how we can advance the field and change the standard of care.”

“As a next-generation cancer treatment destination known for its leading clinical care and research, compassionate patient experience and state-of-the-art technology, Miami Cancer Institute is very pleased to put this topic at the forefront,” Dr. Koehne adds. “It is critical to discuss current drug combinations as well as how transplants will fit into the new era of therapeutics.”

Sponsored by several top-tier biopharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Celgene, Genentech, Janssen, Sanofi, Jazz, Novartis, Atara, EUSA Pharma, Kite, Medgene, the symposium will provide a wealth of new information from every presentation. Attendees can expect many presentations that feature primary principle investigators who have immediate insights into the results of clinical trials. In particular, there will be sessions dedicated to the latest approaches using CAR-T cells, as well as how to use these treatments effectively with stem cell transplantation.

The Miami Cancer Institute symposium will feature multiple short sessions that cover all types of hematologic malignancies, allowing attendees to get a full snapshot of current therapies and clinical trials.

“The scope and scale of this event will enable attendees to engage with colleagues and build relationships that will ultimately affect how we treat these diseases and care for patients,” Dr. Koehne says.

Visit https://cme.baptisthealth.net for more information about accreditation, registration and the summit agenda. Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit is available for the summit.

About Miami Cancer Institute

Miami Cancer Institute brings to South Florida access to personalized clinical treatments and comprehensive support services delivered with unparalleled compassion. No other cancer program in the region has the combination of cancer-fighting expertise and advanced technology—including the first proton therapy center in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, and one of the only radiation oncology program in the world with each of the newest radiation therapies in one place—to diagnose and deliver precise cancer treatments that achieve the best outcomes and improve the lives of cancer patients. The Institute offers an impressive roster of established community oncologists and renowned experts, clinical researchers and genomic scientists recruited from the nation’s top cancer centers. Selected as Florida’s only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer (MSK) Alliance, Miami Cancer Institute is part of a meaningful clinical collaboration that affords patients in South Florida access to innovative treatments and ensures that the standards of care developed by their multidisciplinary disease management teams match those at MSK.

Miami Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Dr. Koehne_headshot

Dr. Sackstein_headshot

CONTACT: Victoria Verdeja Baptist Health South Florida 7865279544 [email protected]