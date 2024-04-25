Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) recognized Miami-Dade County, Florida, as the 2024 North American E-Visionary at the 37th Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition (EVS37), currently underway in Seoul, South Korea. EDTA is the Washington, DC-based trade association representing the entire value chain of electric drive technologies and infrastructure, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery, and fuel cell electric drive technologies. The E-Visionary Award honors cities and regions worldwide that are advancing electrification and working to realize the benefits of electric mobility in their communities. As the North American representative to the World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA), EDTA is a partner in the organization’s Electric Vehicle Symposium (EVS) series, the longest-running international conference focused on electric transportation and technologies.

EDTA President Genevieve Cullen praised Miami-Dade County’s vision for e-mobility. “With programs like the EV Charging Program and the city’s fleet electrification initiative,” Cullen said, “Mayor Levine Cava is leading an outstanding effort to make Miami-Dade County a more livable community and playing a vital part in the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

On accepting the award, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “Thank you to EDTA and the World Electric Vehicle Association for naming Miami-Dade County as the 2024 North American E-Visionary. Earning this global recognition for our commitment to advancing electric vehicle transportation, equity, and sustainability is a true honor. Transportation is the largest contributor to pollution in our county, which is why we’re working hard to meet the needs of the future by targeting a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.”

EVS37 is in Seoul, South Korea, and will run until April 26. For more information on the event, please visit https://evs37korea.org. EDTA will host EVS39 when the international event returns to North America in June 2026. EDTA will announce the host city of EVS39 in June 2025 at the close of EVS38 in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on EVS38, please visit https://www.evs38.org/.

