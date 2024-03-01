Miami Mayor and former Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez announced Friday his endorsement of former President Donald Trump for re-election this year.
In an early morning post on X, Suarez, who leads one of the biggest cities in the U.S. with one of the most concentrated populations of Hispanic Americans, vowed to help boost Trump and the Republican Party with Latino, young and urban voters.
“After seeing both our current President and President Trump at the
