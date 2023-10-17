Pioneering 51.2T CPO Switch System Delivers Unprecedented Bandwidth Density and Power Efficiency

Micas Networks’ 51.2T CPO Network Switch Micas Networks has announced the industry’s first 51.2T co-packaged optics (CPO) switch. Developed in collaboration with Broadcom, there will be a functional demo of the switch in the Micas booth at OCP Global Summit.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micas Networks (Micas) today announced it has collaborated with Broadcom Inc. to introduce the industry’s first 51.2T co-packaged optics (CPO) switch and accelerate the adoption of CPO network switches for AI/ML cloud infrastructures.

Micas defined the system architecture of the new switch, working closely with Broadcom, to develop hardware and software for field deployment of the 51.2 Tbps (51.2T) CPO switch system. Micas also verified the design and will provide the fully tested CPO switch system.

This joint effort is an outcome of Micas’ custom data center networking switch development services, which are conducted in collaboration with prominent data center and cloud service providers to jointly develop state-of-the-art networking products. The focus is on seamless alignment that is customized to the specific use case requirements of cloud, AI/ML and other high-performance, low-power data center applications.

“We strive to deliver fast time-to-market and to shrink development cycles down to nine months while working with leading technologies,” said Max Simmons, CMO of Micas Networks. “This methodology combines with our deep bench of engineering expertise, supply chain management and manufacturing capabilities to make us the go-to-provider for hyperscale networking needs.”

The new switch, which will become part of the Micas product portfolio, features Broadcom’s 51.2T Bailly CPO switch device that includes their best-in-class Tomahawk® 5 switch chip directly coupled to and co-packaged with eight 6.4-Tbps Silicon Photonics Chiplets in Package (SCIP) optical engines.

Product Highlights:

4RU system design with high-efficiency air cooling to deliver 128 ports of 400G FR4 connectivity externally fiber coupled with 128 duplex LC optical connectors (sub-2RU systems achievable with MPO connectors)

CPO engine to front-panel routing supports traditional fiber with creative fiber box solutions

System design compatible to support multiple remote laser modules (RLM)

More than 30% whole switch power consumption savings compared to standard pluggable optics solutions

Production ready for data center deployment in Q1’24

“Bringing co-packaged optics (CPO) to market will require world-class innovation and execution through the entire supply chain from chip to system,” said Manish Mehta, VP of Marketing and Operations, Optical Systems Division, Broadcom. “Broadcom’s collaboration with Micas on the Bailly 51.2T CPO project is an important step in delivering the complete value proposition of CPO.”

The jointly developed 51.2T CPO switch system will be demonstrated in the Micas booth #B8 on the show floor at the Open Compute Project® (OCP®) Global Summit in San Jose from October 17 to 19.

About Micas Networks

Micas Networks is a leading open networking company focused on accelerating data delivery. Catering to the needs of enterprise and cloud data centers as well as hyperscalers, the company’s full portfolio of open networking products including whitebox – bare metal switches, supports various operating systems, including SONiC. Micas also offers comprehensive data center networking switch development services and custom options, leveraging R&D, engineering, and supply chain management expertise along with high-quality and capacity manufacturing capabilities.

With a customer-centric approach and strategic partnerships, Micas is taking a leading role in shaping the open networking ecosystem. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. and has offices and manufacturing facilities in Asia.

