The growth of e-commerce platforms is reshaping the micellar casein market, with online sales of health and nutrition products rising. Micellar caseins find applications in the personal care and cosmetics industry, driven by the clean-beauty trend.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The micellar casein market is anticipated to attain a value pool of US$ 528.5 million in 2023. By 2033, it is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 883 million, registering a CAGR of 5.2%. Tailoring micellar casein products to individual nutritional needs is gaining traction. Customized formulations that account for factors like age, gender, and fitness level are becoming more prevalent, appealing to consumers seeking targeted health and performance benefits.

An increasing number of consumers are demanding clean-label and minimally processed foods. This trend pushes manufacturers to develop micellar casein products with fewer additives and preservatives, focusing on natural and sustainable sourcing. Beyond dairy-based micellar casein, plant-based alternatives are on the rise. Micellar casein derived from plant sources such as peas and rice is gaining popularity among vegans and individuals with lactose intolerance.

Incorporating micellar casein into functional beverages like protein shakes, ready-to-drink beverages, and even coffee is an exciting trend. These innovative products combine convenience with nutrition, attracting busy consumers seeking on-the-go solutions. Exploring micellar casein’s potential health advantages, such as its influence on muscle recuperation, weight control, and sleep enhancement, paves the way for fresh avenues in product development.

Key Takeaways from the Micellar Casein Market:

The micellar casein market in India is projected to soar at a 16.6% CAGR until 2033.

China is at the forefront, anticipating 7.8% CAGR growth in the micellar casein market by 2033.

The United Kingdom is poised for a 5.6% CAGR by 2033.

The micellar casein concentrate segment will dominate the market, registering a market share of 65.50% in 2023.

FMI predicts the supplements segment to surge with a 20.90% market share in 2023.

“The analyst anticipates sustained growth in the micellar casein market, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits and versatile applications in sports nutrition and functional foods,” Says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

How Key Players are Revolutionizing the Micellar Casein Market?

Key players are spearheading a revolution in the micellar casein market by harnessing innovation and consumer demand. They are introducing cutting-edge production techniques to ensure premium quality and purity in their offerings, meeting the growing interest in clean-label and high-protein products. These leaders are diversifying their product lines to cater to various applications, from sports nutrition to functional foods, extending the reach of micellar casein beyond its traditional use.

Prominent industry players are making substantial investments in research and development, formulating customized solutions to cater to precise consumer requirements. Their dedication to sustainability and ethical sourcing reshapes the market, aligning their offerings with eco-conscious consumers’ preferences. With the increasing demand for premium protein, these industry pioneers are propelling the micellar casein market toward a more innovative and promising future.

Product Portfolio:

ProteinCo is a dedicated player in the protein industry, offering a comprehensive range of protein ingredients for various sectors. Their portfolio includes high-quality whey, casein, and plant-based proteins, allowing customers to develop exceptional products in the food, beverage, and sports nutrition markets. ProteinCo is the go-to source for protein excellence.

Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc. is a trusted provider of advanced nutritional solutions. Their extensive product portfolio encompasses top-notch dairy and plant-based proteins, functional ingredients, and customized formulations. They are committed to delivering premium ingredients that empower food and beverage manufacturers to create products that promote health and wellness.

Key Players

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc.

ProteinCo

Idaho Milk Products

Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited

The Milky Whey, Inc.

Ingredia SA

Havero Hoogwegt

AMCO Proteins

Milk Specialties Global

FrieslandCampina Domo

Micellar Casein Market Segmentation:

Type:

Micellar Casein Isolate

Micellar Casein Concentrated

Application:

Beverages & Smoothies

Clinical Nutrition

Bakery

Meat Products

Nutritional Powders & Bars

Protein Fortification

Dairy Beverages

Supplements

Infant Nutrition

Fresh Dairy Products

Cheese

Others

Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C Specialty Stores Modern Trade Grocery Stores Sports Stores Online Channel Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

