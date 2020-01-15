Michael Avenatti, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, arrested in California

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested on Tuesday on accusations that he violated the terms of his release from custody while awaiting trial on charges that he sought to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc., federal prosecutors said.
