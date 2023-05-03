Will focus on business development and risk management services for middle market clients in the Chicago area

BOSTON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Michael Boehm has joined the company as Vice President. Boehm will be responsible for bringing specialized insurance and risk management expertise to middle market clients in the Chicago area.

Boehm brings ten years of brokerage and insurance expertise to Risk Strategies. Prior to joining Risk Strategies, he was Vice President and Risk Management / Employee Benefits Consultant at both Cottingham & Butler and Aon. Boehm’s area of expertise is serving companies spanning many verticals including transportation, financial services and manufacturing.

“We are proud to continually invest in top talent like Michael who always put clients first while leading with best-in-class resources. His knowledge and experiences in insurance, investment banking and capital markets combined with our national resources allows him to bring diverse perspectives and solutions to our clients and prospects,” said Steve Giannone, Central & West Region Leader at Risk Strategies. “We welcome Michael to the Risk Strategies family.”

Prior to entering the brokerage and insurance industry, Boehm spent over twenty years in investment banking and capital markets. He founded his own investment banking and institutional equity research boutique focusing on the middle market healthcare, business services and industrial sectors. The firm grew organically, opening four additional offices with twenty-five professionals, before it was acquired.

“I’ve spent years building long-term relationships and helping organizations solve complex risk management challenges. Risk Strategies is a well-respected leader in the industry and I’m excited for the opportunity to bring specialty expertise and resources to clients as they continue to grow their businesses,” said Boehm.

In addition to his professional experience, Boehm holds his Property & Casualty and Life & Health licenses. He earned a Masters of Management from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Northwestern University

