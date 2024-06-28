Michael Braham, president of CareSource Military & Veterans CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, announced today the appointment of Michael Braham as president of CareSource Military & Veterans (CMV).

DAYTON, Ohio, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, announced today the appointment of Michael Braham as president of CareSource Military & Veterans (CMV). Braham succeeds Richard Topping in this role and will lead CMV’s integrated strategy to improve quality of life and coordination of care for service members, veterans and their families.

Braham began his career as an AV-8B Harrier pilot in the United States Marine Corps and has a track record of transforming organizations in the health care, insurance, technology and telecommunications industries. With previous leadership roles at Magellan Federal, Aetna and Cox Business/Trapollo, Braham excels in building high-performance teams, accelerating business development, and driving positive organizational change and improved overall outcomes.

“Known for his innovative and strategic approach to solving problems, Mike’s experience in the Marine Corps and his extensive private sector knowledge of the health care and technology industries have helped shaped his success as a mission-focused leader,” said Anthony J. Principi, chairman of CareSource board of directors and former secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “With Mike at the helm, CMV will remain focused on providing the military community with continuity of care and support while delivering operational excellence and cost savings.”

As the newly appointed CMV president, Braham will build upon CareSource’s proven models of success and expertise in managed care and complex populations, leveraging both established solutions and new innovative processes to provide a continuum of health and social services delivered through innovative technology and extensive care coordination.

“Mike is a champion for treating a person’s whole health and is committed to a philosophy that integrates physical and behavioral health,” said Scott Markovich, CareSource executive vice president of markets and products. “His passion for developing programs that improve outcomes and serving those who serve and have served our country make him uniquely qualified to lead the CMV mission.”

CMV is designed to address the mental and physical well-being of service members, veterans and their families, as well as non-medical needs such as social and family support services. As part of a nonprofit organization that fully competes in the commercial health markets, CMV is investing in long-term change and re-investing in the communities and families it serves including the coordination of wraparound resources that supplement member needs.

“As a veteran, I understand the unique needs of military families and the challenges that can be associated with navigating a complex health care system,” said Braham. “It is my personal goal to earn the trust of our members, lead a team that provides an exceptional member experience and implement programs that deliver positive health outcomes. I’m proud to lead CMV and look forward to developing programs that improve the quality of life of our country’s dedicated service members, veterans and their families.”

Mike holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from George Mason University. He is a member of the National Center for Healthy Veterans and the Able Channel board of directors.

