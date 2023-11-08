Monrovia, CA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invizyne Technologies, Inc., a leading designer of enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems – and a subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ:MDBH) (“MDB”) ­– today announced the appointment of Michael Burns to its senior leadership team as Executive Vice President, Energy Transition.

“Michael Burns brings two decades worth of business strategy and development, global licensing, project development, and project finance expertise in the sustainable energy and synthetic biology industries to Invizyne. We are honored to have an executive with his gravitas and experience join the team to head up our new Energy Transition business unit,” said Mo Hayat, CEO of Invizyne.

Prior to joining Invizyne, Mr. Burns served as the Head of Bio-Refining in the Americas for Novozymes, the global leader in industrial enzymes, where he focused on the expansion of second-generation biomass conversion technologies and the transition to next generation fuels and chemicals. Prior to Novozymes, he held leadership roles in BP’s Advanced Bio-Products unit. He also served in strategy and development roles at Verenium Corporation, a specialized enzyme biotechnology company that was acquired by BASF.

In his new position, Mr. Burns will lead Invizyne’s Energy Transition business unit, which was created as a result of key breakthroughs enabled by the company’s cell-free enzyme technology platform, SimplePath™, that was featured in the peer-reviewed, scientific journal, Nature Communications (“ Isobutanol production freed from biological limits using synthetic biochemistry ”). Invizyne’s continued advancements of the isobutanol version of SimplePath™ recently led to a follow-on grant of $3.77 million from the Bioenergy Technologies Office within the U.S. Department of Energy . The additional funds and new business unit will initially focus on optimizing and scaling-up isobutanol production to address the potential $27.4 billion sustainable aviation fuel market.

“The need for sustainable and carbon reduction technologies has never been more critical to our planet and I am thankful for the brilliant team of scientists and technologists at Invizyne that developed this disruptive biomanufacturing 2.0 platform to address these needs,” said Mr. Burns. “After serving in a variety of leadership roles at both startups and global strategics, I am excited to leverage my unique experience and perspective to help accelerate our path to commercialization in the energy transition space,” said Mr. Burns.

Mr. Burns received a B.A. from Bryant University and an MBA from Western New England College. In 2019, he was elected to the Board of the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition, a technology neutral trade association with a proven track record of supporting and expanding clean fuel standards, where he held executive positions from 2020 until September 2023.

About Invizyne Technologies, Inc.

Invizyne, a subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ:MDBH) (“MDB”) (www.mdb.com), is an enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company headquartered in Monrovia, California. The company specializes in designing enzymes and building truly cell-free enzymatic pathways that can run continuously and unassisted outside of living cells, therefore avoiding many of the problems other synthetic biology companies run into when trying to scale cell-based or immobilized biomanufacturing technologies. With a vision to enable a new generation of natural resources, we believe Invizyne’s enzyme design capabilities, coupled with its patent protected biomanufacturing technology platform, position the company to drive positive change in the biofuels industry and many other industries that are looking for greener and better manufacturing technologies.

For more information, please visit www.invizyne.com

Media contacts: press@invizyne.com

Partnership contacts: partners@invizyne.com

