Michael Chang joins WTW as Head of Corporate Risk and Broking North America

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WTW (Willis Towers Watson, NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced that Michael Chang joins WTW as Head of Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) North America.

Chang joins WTW as Mike Liss plans his retirement in the first half of 2023. He will be leading and developing our business that comprises more than 3,000 colleagues in 63 offices across US, Canada and Bermuda. Prior to joining WTW, Chang served for six years as co-leader of Sompo International’s Global Insurance and CEO of its Global Risk Solutions businesses, after spending nearly 20 years at Chubb, where he held various senior roles, including leadership of Chubb’s Commercial Insurance Global Risk Management Group and the Global Real Estate Unit.

With a rich background leading client-focused businesses built around industry specialization, Chang also brings deep experience in analytics, aligning with a core WTW market strength. With a degree in Multinational Business Management from Wharton, Chang strongly believes in inclusion and diversity, an industry priority to develop and retain great talent.

Imran Qureshi, Head of North America, WTW, commented: “As we look to deepen our brand across North America and attract and retain talent with diverse backgrounds, Mike’s experience, relationships and leadership will greatly benefit WTW. I am excited to welcome Mike to the team.”

The Global Head of CRB for WTW, Adam Garrard, added: “Our team nurtures extensive partnerships with carriers, and Mike’s experience will expand on those relationships. His knowledge around the value of deep industry specialization, coupled with WTW’s value proposition around superior data insights, analytics and exceptional client service, will further strengthen our CRB business.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Douglas Menelly: +1 516-972-0380

Douglas.menelly@wtwco.com

