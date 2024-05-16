Defense attorneys for former President Trump are expected to continue their cross-examination of Michael Cohen when court resumes Thursday morning.
Cohen is said to be the star witness and will give the final testimony in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against the former president.
Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified business records 34 times to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in th
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP turns up heat on House Dems with high-pressure Israel vote Thursday - May 16, 2024
- ‘Must apologize’: Vulnerable House Dem faces renewed backlash over comparison involving 9/11 terrorist - May 16, 2024
- Michael Cohen returns as final witness in NYC AG Bragg’s criminal prosecution of Trump - May 16, 2024