Defense attorneys for former President Trump are expected to continue their cross-examination of Michael Cohen when court resumes Thursday morning.

Cohen is said to be the star witness and will give the final testimony in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against the former president.

Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified business records 34 times to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in th

[Read Full story at source]