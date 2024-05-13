Former President Trump’s former attorney secretly recorded the president ahead of the 2016 election, according to Cohen’s witness testimony Monday.

Cohen testified during Trump’s 16th day in court that he secretly recorded Trump on his iPhone on Sept. 6, 2016 – just weeks before the general election – regarding a payment to former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. According to the testimony, Pecker had paid former Playboy model Karen McDougal $150

[Read Full story at source]