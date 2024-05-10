Michael Cohen, ex-lawyer for former President Donald Trump, is expected to testify on Monday, Fox News has learned.

Cohen is expected to be the star witness for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team for his role in arranging a $130,000 payment in 2016 to adult actress Stormy Daniels to reportedly keep her story that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in the early 2000s.

Trump, later, made several payments of $35,000 to Cohen, who was his personal attorney at

[Read Full story at source]