Michael Devine – New Director of Business Development for Genlith Inc.

Philadelphia, PA, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genlith Inc., a venture holding company focused on investing in the new energy ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Michael Devine has recently joined the company as Director of Business Development.

Michael joins Genlith with an impressive track record and having held numerous leadership positions. He last served as Vice President and Operating Partner for Symmetrical Investments, an investment firm focused on privately-held businesses in the lower middle market. Prior to Symmetrical, Michael served as Director of Logistics for Holt Logistics Corp, a third generation family-held business with holdings in marine terminals, warehousing, shipping, transportation, real estate, and renewable energy.

Michael holds an MBA from Villanova University School of Business, and a BA in Political Science from The Pennsylvania State University.

“Genlith is growing and we are excited to welcome a talented leader like Michael to our organization. Michael has broad experience and a wide network that will be an asset to us. He shares a similar passion for clean energy and sustainability like every member of the Genlith team,” said Govind Arora, Senior VP of Genlith.

About Genlith

Genlith is a venture holding company formed in 2017 to invest across the new energy ecosystem thematic. The company identifies and invests in innovations, projects, asset investment vehicles and companies related to the new energy ecosystem, including clean energy generation, storage, distribution and end user applications. We are investing in opportunities that have the potential to impact and accelerate the energy transformation.

