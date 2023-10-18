MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that the company has hired Michael Fluehr as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Fluehr comes to Hill with nearly 20 years of experience providing financial analysis, business operations management, and financial oversight for companies supporting the U.S. Federal Government services market. Specifically, he served most recently as Vice President of Finance Operations, Division Chief Financial Officer of Amentum. Prior to this role, Fluehr held positions of growing responsibility with PAE, a former Lockheed Martin Company, having first joined Lockheed Martin in 2004 in the company’s Cherry Hill, NJ, offices as a Financial Analyst Associate.

During his tenure, Fluehr established a track record of building, developing, mentoring, and growing financial leaders to deliver stellar results. He also excels in strategy development, growth, and profitability, and has held accountability for multi-million-dollar budgets and allocating resources to meet revenue, profitability, and cash targets. In addition, Fluehr possesses a broad global experience in accounting, financial reporting and analysis, project/contract management, strategic financial planning, and risk management.

In his new role with Hill International, Fluehr will be responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting and financial systems, evaluating merger and acquisition opportunities, and reporting on financial performance to the board and executive leadership, among other duties.

“I’m excited to join Hill,” says Fluehr. “The company is poised for growth across all markets and regions as our core infrastructure business is ideally positioned to help both new and existing clients realize their programs and projects. With the backing of our parent company, Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc., I expect Hill is ready for more sustained success in the years ahead.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali said of Fluehr’s hire: “Mike has the oversight and analytic skillset Hill needs to realize our next phase of growth. This hire, which completes our leadership team, leaves us well-prepared for the many opportunities Hill now enjoys.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,300 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com