BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Michael Grossman has joined as employee benefits leader, Central region. In this new role, Grossman will be responsible for building a regional strategy for the employee benefits business unit focused primarily on driving and achieving business results through revenue growth, client experience, people strategies and market relationships.

Grossman brings over 25 successful years of experience in the growing insurance industry to Risk Strategies. He began his career as a benefit producer and progressed to creating a bank-owned insurance agency where he served as president for eight years.

“Michael is a trusted, knowledgeable professional in the benefits space who has always been focused on the client. His experience running successful insurance agency operations will give him a head start to jump into the Central region and help lead our employee benefits business,” said Steve Giannone, Central region leader for Risk Strategies. “Additionally, he has been involved with being acquired and being on the buyer’s side of other agencies, which positions him to understand the many challenges and opportunities ahead. We are excited for him to join Risk Strategies.”

Grossman is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has been honored with the Underwriter of the Year award by the San Antonio Health Underwriters. He spent several years as an active board member for the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and Legislative Chair for the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Producers (NABIP). He has shown his dedication and passion for serving his clients and improving the healthcare system by continuously educating politicians at the State and Federal level on the effects healthcare legislation has on small business owners and their employees.

“Risk Strategies is a top specialty broker with a focus on optimizing benefits strategy as the workplace and employee needs evolve. I look forward to working with the office and practice leaders to further align and enhance our national, regional and local resources that create a best-in-class client experience,” said Grossman.

