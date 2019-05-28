Michael Mahon Honored at RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner

Honored as a Trailblazer, First Team President Michael Mahon is an agent of change throughout the real estate industry and within the company.

Michael Mahon, fifth from the right, featured with fellow RISMedia Trailblazer honorees.

Irvine, CA, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RISMedia recently honored Michael Mahon, President of First Team Real Estate in its “Trailblazers” category of Real Estate Newsmakers, during an awards ceremony held on May 16 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmaker recognitions, now in its second year, are designed to honor those individuals who made headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and the communities and consumers they serve.

RISMedia selected the Trailblazers as “the agents of change.” From keeping pace with innovation, to new technologies, data analytics, and more, RISMedia celebrated Michael Mahon’s contributions to moving the real estate forward through his dedication to improving industry and agent-client relationships.

As one of the industry’s most respected voices, Michael Mahon is as renowned for his abilities with regard to cultural development, as he is for driving the growth of top real estate associate careers, and in providing maximized opportunities to all involved in the organization. “I’m honored to support every single one of our sales associates representing First Team Real Estate in making a difference in the communities we call home throughout the markets of California,” stated Mahon. A nationally recognized speaker who has covered a variety of pertinent topics ranging from the future direction of the markets to customer service expectations, Michael has also been quoted in many national real estate trade publications.

According to RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston, “RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers event honors the industry’s real newsmakers—the people who are positively affecting our industry and the millions of consumers they serve. Over the past three-plus decades, RISMedia has covered, chronicled and celebrated the professionals making news in real estate, and we are thrilled to present our membership of RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers with these honors.”

The invitation-only event hosted more than 225 of the nation’s leading real estate professionals during its Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Newsmakers were honored in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Inspirations, Luminaries and Trendsetters.

Working with the mentality that relationships are the driving force behind every successful real estate brokerage in the industry, Michael Mahon is focused on cultivating personal growth within the First Team organization, ensuring even higher levels of success for the future of the company.

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information for real estate’s most profitable and productive professionals. For more than 39 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, trends, and strategies through Real Estate magazine and RISMedia.com, its award-winning blog, Housecall, and its renowned networking and educational events, including RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange; the Real Estate Newsmakers Awards, Reception & Dinner; and the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner.

