MICHAEL R. ANDERSON JOINS ABT ASSOCIATES’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rockville, MD, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michael R. Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of MedAccess, a not-for-profit social-finance company based in London, has been elected to the Abt Associates board of directors, effective April 1, 2020.

 

Anderson—who has worked in the public, private and nonprofit sectors—has expertise in global development, health, nutrition and climate issues and has worked in Africa, the Middle East and India. He held multiple roles within the U.K.’s Department for International Development (DFID) from 2003 to 2013, the final one being director general for policy and global programs. He subsequently became the first salaried CEO of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation. During his three-year tenure, he grew the organization’s grant commitments from $40 million to $220 million.

 

Earlier in his career, he served as a legal consultant, providing advice on cross-border litigation, international disputes, human rights, trade law and environmental law.  Most recently, Anderson founded MedAccess in 2017 to increase access to affordable healthcare by making medicines and health supplies more widely available at lower prices in under-served markets. 

 

“With his leadership roles in DFID, diplomacy and multiple sectors within global health, Michael Anderson brings a new lens to Abt’s distinguished board of directors,” said Abt Associates Board Chair Gary Perlin. “His expertise, as well as his entrepreneurship, will enable him to provide valuable insights into how we can best serve our clients in a rapidly changing global environment.”

Anderson is currently a member of the Board of the Global Innovation Fund and the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex. He has held academic appointments at the London School of Economics and was Director of Studies at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law. A Rhodes Scholar, he earned a Master of Laws from the University of London; a Master of Letters in Social Anthropology from the University of Oxford; and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Washington. In 2014 he was appointed to the chivalric Order of the Bath by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his services to international development. He is based in London.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is dedicated to helping people move from vulnerability to security. Harnessing the power of data and our experts’ insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

