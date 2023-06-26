Michaels will offer a free Project Sunshine-themed MakeBreak craft in its stores on July 9 during a monthlong register donation drive to build awareness of the nonprofit’s mission

Free Sunday MakeBreak: Project Sunshine Wood Frame Michaels will dedicate a free Sunday MakeBreak on July 9 to drive awareness of Project Sunshine’s mission to support creative play for pediatric patients.

IRVING, Texas, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michaels, the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America, today announced the return of its monthlong dollar donation drive benefitting Project Sunshine, a nonprofit organization that delivers the healing power of play to more than 200,000 pediatric patients and families each year.

Beginning July 1st through the end of the month, customers can donate any amount or purchase donation cards for $1, $3, or $5 at the register with all donations going to Project Sunshine. To spotlight Project Sunshine and the impact the organization is making on the lives of children and family facing medical challenges, Michaels is dedicating a free Sunday MakeBreak on July 9th to the organization. The sunshine wooden frame MakeBreak begins at 2 PM local time with no registration required and all supplies included for all ages.

“This is our third year supporting Project Sunshine, and each year we are more impressed by the positivity and hope that creative play brings to kids and their families alike,” said Joe Venezia, Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer at Michaels Stores. “Michaels is proud to support Project Sunshine and we know our customers believe in their mission, too. We look forward to a successful donation drive to help bring the joy of creativity to even more kids and hospitals.”

Project Sunshine Executive Director Whitney Namm Pollack shared, “Project Sunshine is thrilled to partner with Michaels, a company that understands the joy arts and crafts bring to people of all ages. We are grateful to Michaels and their loyal customer base as they help us deliver the healing power of play to children facing medical challenges all across the U.S. and Canada.”

To learn more about classes, experiences, and events at Michaels, visit michaels.com/classes. To learn more about Project Sunshine, visit projectsunshine.org.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the destination where all Makers get inspired, shop, learn, and create. As the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America, we operate 1,290 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com.

About Project Sunshine

Project Sunshine’s mission is to deliver the healing power of play to children with medical needs through trained and dedicated volunteers. For over 20 years, Project Sunshine volunteers have brought joy and play directly to pediatric patients through our network of medical facility and nonprofit partners across the country. Our programs include in-person play with patients called Here to Play, curated activity kit deliveries called Kits for Play, and live, virtual play sessions called TelePlay.

Over 16,000 trained volunteers deliver programs that provide opportunities for creative expression, socialization, intellectual stimulation, and sensory integration to nearly 200,000 pediatric patients and families each year. Our unique volunteer engagement model allows community groups, colleges, and corporations to create moments of connection with pediatric patients, caregivers, and families providing child and family-centered, play-based programming. Project Sunshine partners with 485 medical facilities across the U.S. and in three international locations.

Media Contact

Rachel Petersen

prcontact@michaels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83ccf054-7b74-49dd-8f7f-fb74e855f0b4