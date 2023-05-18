Industry powerhouse brings expertise in early phase clinical trial services to CenExel site network

Michele Baptista Joins CenExel Her Strong Background in Early Phase Clinical Research and IRBs Will Contribute to Growth and Success

Salt Lake City, UT, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CenExel announces the addition of Michele Baptista as the new Senior Director of Business Development. In this new capacity, Michele will be responsible for developing, selling, and supporting CenExel’s 18-site network for early phase clinical trials, while also identifying new business opportunities and expanding CenExel’s customer base.

Michele joins CenExel from WCG IRB, where she was a Business Development Director developing and selling ethical review services for all Phase 1, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, biologics, and social and behavioral research.

Prior to her position with WCG, Michele was co-founder and president of Aspire IRB, building strong relationships with clients by understanding their institutional review board needs and delivering solutions that exceeded expectations. Michele has also held other business development and administration positions in the clinical trial space working for Biomed IRB. Throughout her career, she has always distinguished herself with a reputation for professionalism and integrity. Michele attended Mesa Community College and National University for Business Administration with a focus on sales and marketing.

“We are thrilled to have Michele join our team as our new Senior Director of Business Development,” said CenExel Chief Commercial Officer, Casey Orvin. “Michele has been an active part of the industry for over 30 years, and we look forward to her joining our CenExel commercial team. With Michele’s extensive background and experience, we know she will play a crucial role in driving growth and exceeding partner Sponsor and CRO expectations, particularly in the early phase space.”

Michele added, “I am excited to join CenExel’s dynamic, therapeutically-aligned network to work alongside such a talented team. CenExel has a strong reputation in the industry for its high-quality clinical trial management services, and I look forward to helping the company expand its capabilities and develop concierge relationships with our Sponsor and CRO partners to streamline studies.”

While Michele will be reaching out to Sponsors and CROs soon, she can be contacted before then at m.baptista@cenexel.com.

CenExel was formed in 2018. The network now includes 18 of the most proficient clinical research sites in the country, with special emphases on Neurology, Pain, Psychiatry, Vaccines/Immunology, Dermatology, Ethnic Bridging, Sleep studies, and Clinical Pharmacology. The CenExel research units have outstanding records of assisting pharmaceutical Sponsors with protocol development, study design, and conducting Phase I-IV trials to develop new therapeutics for improved patient care. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and CROs to reduce costs and development times for innovative therapies while advancing patient care.

About CenExel

CenExel (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus, attention to detail, and auxiliary services assure quality, reliable results and help CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

