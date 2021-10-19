Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato

Michele Gors Michele Gors

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has promoted Michele Gors to General Manager of KEYC News Now (CBS/Fox) in Mankato, Minnesota. She succeeds Ed Woloszyn, who passed away recently following a brief battle with cancer.

Michele is an Emmy Award winning broadcast professional with more than three decades in the industry. Since the summer of 2019, she has been serving as the News Director for KTTC (NBC) in Rochester, Minnesota, which Gray recently acquired from Quincy Media. Michele has served as a News Manager and News Director in several markets including Memphis (WREG), Tampa (WTSP), Las Vegas (KTNV) and Wichita (KWCH), among others. Michele also served as President/CEO of PBS affiliated KPTS in Wichita. She is a member of RTNDA, and a fellow with the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism. Michele has also served on several nonprofit boards.

“Michele has done an outstanding job managing the dominant KTTC newsroom in Rochester and will now bring her passion and expertise to the KEYC team,” remarked Mike King, Gray’s Senior Vice President. Michele begins her new role at KEYC on November 15, 2021.

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

