Michelin 3-Star Chef Eric Ripert joins Nature’s Fynd™ team as Culinary Advisor to fungi-based protein company

Chef Eric Ripert, Culinary Advisor at Nature’s Fynd Chef Eric Ripert with Fy-Filled Squash Blossom, Blackberry Sorbet made with Nature’s Fynd Dairy-Free Cream Cheese, now on Le Bernardin Menu

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Nature’s Fynd announced that Eric Ripert, chef and co-owner of globally acclaimed Le Bernardin in New York City, will join as Culinary Advisor to the company. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Chef Eric Ripert will influence innovation and future product development in collaboration with the Nature’s Fynd team. Born out of NASA-backed research on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, Nature’s Fynd’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™—a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein using a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture.

Ripert’s excitement about the potential and versatility of Fy has already led to the development of two desserts on the Le Bernardin tasting menu this summer, in collaboration with Executive Pastry Chef, Orlando Soto: Cheesecake – Fy Filled Squash Blossom with Blackberry Sorbet and Apricot – Apricot Sorbet Chamomile Ice Cream. Both use Nature’s Fynd Dairy-Free Cream Cheese. Additional dishes are being explored as the Le Bernardin team works with Nature’s Fynd to understand the potential applications of Fy across a broad range of culinary dishes.

“I’m delighted to join the Nature’s Fynd team as its new Culinary Advisor and to take part in developing products that spotlight this innovative new protein option,” said Eric Ripert. “I look forward to working closely with their team to showcase the versatility of Nature’s Fynd’s Fy in a variety of dishes from everyday breakfasts to the fine dining desserts we’ve added to Le Bernardin’s tasting menu. The possibilities are endless.”

As Culinary Advisor Nature’s Fynd, Ripert will work closely with the scientists and culinary team at Nature’s Fynd to provide guidance on products that are currently under development and to explore a wide range of new applications and recipe development using Fy Protein. Current Nature’s Fynd retail product line includes Original and Maple Flavored Meatless Breakfast Patties and Original and Chive & Onion Dairy-Free Cream Cheese all made with Fy Protein.

Nature’s Fynd CEO and Co-Founder Thomas Jonas added, “There is no one more respected and admired in the culinary world than Chef Eric Ripert. He has set the highest culinary standards for decades at Le Bernardin and we couldn’t be more humbled to partner with him on our journey as a new brand. His unwavering standards will help us deliver the most delicious Fy-based foods to nourish people and nurture our planet.”

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature’s Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating versatile alternative proteins to nourish the world’s growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that uses only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. The company has raised over $500 million in equity and debt financing to date. Nature’s Fynd’s products are available in stores across the country, including Berkeley Bowl in California, Fairway Market in New York, Mariano’s in Chicago and now select Whole Foods Markets stores in ten states across the West and Northeast. For more information visit www​.natures​fynd​.com Or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn. The terms ​“Nature’s Fynd,” ​“The Fynder Group,” ​“Fy,” and ​“Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

About Eric Ripert

Eric Ripert is the chef and co-owner of New York’s internationally acclaimed four-star seafood restaurant, Le Bernardin , which has held three stars from the Michelin Guide since 2005 and was named #1 restaurant in the United States and #2 in the world by Paris-based global guide La Liste. In 2014, Ripert and Maguy Le Coze opened Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, a casual spot just steps from Le Bernardin named for their acclaimed wine director, and Le Bernardin Privé, a dynamic private events space upstairs. Ripert is the author of a memoir, 32 Yolks (2016) and six cookbooks, including Avec Eric (2010), On the Line (2008), A Return to Cooking (2002), Le Bernardin –- Four Star Simplicity (1998), My Best: Eric Ripert (2014) and Vegetable Simple (2021). Ripert is the Vice Chairman of the board of City Harvest, working to bring together New York’s top chefs and restaurateurs to raise funds and increase the quality and quantity of food donations to New York’s neediest.

Contact Sarah Rosenberg at sarah@wickedgm.​com for press inquiries.

