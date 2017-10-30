GREENVILLE, S.C. and DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michelin® launches five new wiper blades designed for safer driving in all weather conditions. The new product lines include two hybrid blades: MICHELIN® Cyclone™ and MICHELIN® Storm™, two beam blades: MICHELIN® Radius™ and MICHELIN® Endurance™, and one conventional blade: MICHELIN® HydroEdge™. The new product lines are now available in retail stores across North America, including Pep Boys, Menards, Benny’s, Mills Fleet Farm, Blains Farm & Fleet and online through Amazon.com. The new MICHELIN® Storm™ wiper blades will be available early 2018.

“We’re pleased to introduce these innovative new wiper blade designs in time for winter weather,” said Steve Harris, Pylon’s new Vice President of Sales. “Whether a driver selects Michelin’s hybrid, beam or conventional styles, all wiper blades are engineered for enhanced performance in rain, snow and ice. Our priority is to produce exceptional wiper blades for improved visibility and the safest drive possible.”

Hybrid Blades

Hybrid blades combine the windshield hugging features of a conventional spring loaded blade with the anti-snow build-up feature of a beam blade for superior streak and noise free wiping in rain, ice and snow. The MICHELIN® Cyclone™ and MICHELIN® Storm™ hybrid wiper blades feature an exclusive Smart-Flex™ technology that automatically adjusts wiper blade contact pressure across the curvature of the windshield to deliver outstanding windshield wiping performance. The MICHELIN® Storm™ wiper blades also feature new WeatherShield™ technology that is infused into the wiper structure to repel rain, snow and ice for superior wiping in the most severe weather conditions.

Beam Blades

Michelin’s two new beam blades are equipped with a curved frameless beam design to provide even more wipe pressure for smooth, quiet wipes and improved visibility. The MICHELIN® Radius™ and MICHELIN® Endurance™ wiper blades are designed for enhanced performance in rain, snow and ice. A built-in aerodynamic spoiler grips the windshield under the toughest conditions, and infinite pressure points provide better windshield control. Engineered for durable wiping in extreme weather conditions, the wiper frame and suspension system are covered to protect the blades from clogging with ice and snow.

Conventional Blades

The new MICHELIN® HydroEdge™ conventional wiper blades are engineered for all-weather performance in rain, snow and ice. An aerovented riveted blade design with multiple pressure points and compression molded rubber ensures quiet, streak free wipes. The aerodynamic heavy duty steel frame adds strength and durability.

The new hybrid and beam blades all feature a premium endurance-tested Dura-Glide™ rubber coating for advanced durability, quieter performance and extended blade life. All new wiper blades include the MICHELIN® EZ-LOK™ Connector System, which attaches to most plastic arm types and allows for hassle-free installation.

The new wiper blades will be featured at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) at the Pylon Manufacturing booth #4238. For more information about Pylon, visit www.pylonhq.com.

For more information on Michelin wiper blades, visit www.michelinwipers.com. For more information on Pylon Manufacturing, please visit www.pylonhq.com.

Pylon Manufacturing Corporation is a leading automotive aftermarket supplier with nearly 50 years of experience, specializing in the design, engineering, manufacture and marketing of wiper blades. Located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Pylon is an ISO 9001-certified division of the Qualitor, Inc. family of automotive companies. Pylon is the exclusive licensee responsible for the manufacture and marketing of the MICHELIN® line of premium wiper blades and other automotive innovations.

About Michelin – Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs more than 22,850 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in 16 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

