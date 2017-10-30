Breaking News
Home / Top News / Michelin Launches Five New Wiper Blades

Michelin Launches Five New Wiper Blades

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. and DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michelin® launches five new wiper blades designed for safer driving in all weather conditions. The new product lines include two hybrid blades: MICHELIN® Cyclone™ and MICHELIN® Storm™, two beam blades: MICHELIN® Radius™ and MICHELIN® Endurance™, and one conventional blade: MICHELIN® HydroEdge™. The new product lines are now available in retail stores across North America, including Pep Boys, Menards, Benny’s, Mills Fleet Farm, Blains Farm & Fleet and online through Amazon.com. The new MICHELIN® Storm™ wiper blades will be available early 2018.

“We’re pleased to introduce these innovative new wiper blade designs in time for winter weather,” said Steve Harris, Pylon’s new Vice President of Sales. “Whether a driver selects Michelin’s hybrid, beam or conventional styles, all wiper blades are engineered for enhanced performance in rain, snow and ice. Our priority is to produce exceptional wiper blades for improved visibility and the safest drive possible.”

Hybrid Blades

Hybrid blades combine the windshield hugging features of a conventional spring loaded blade with the anti-snow build-up feature of a beam blade for superior streak and noise free wiping in rain, ice and snow. The MICHELIN® Cyclone™ and MICHELIN® Storm™ hybrid wiper blades feature an exclusive Smart-Flex™ technology that automatically adjusts wiper blade contact pressure across the curvature of the windshield to deliver outstanding windshield wiping performance. The MICHELIN® Storm™ wiper blades also feature new WeatherShield™ technology that is infused into the wiper structure to repel rain, snow and ice for superior wiping in the most severe weather conditions.

Beam Blades

Michelin’s two new beam blades are equipped with a curved frameless beam design to provide even more wipe pressure for smooth, quiet wipes and improved visibility. The MICHELIN® Radius™ and MICHELIN® Endurance™ wiper blades are designed for enhanced performance in rain, snow and ice. A built-in aerodynamic spoiler grips the windshield under the toughest conditions, and infinite pressure points provide better windshield control. Engineered for durable wiping in extreme weather conditions, the wiper frame and suspension system are covered to protect the blades from clogging with ice and snow.

Conventional Blades

The new MICHELIN® HydroEdge™ conventional wiper blades are engineered for all-weather performance in rain, snow and ice. An aerovented riveted blade design with multiple pressure points and compression molded rubber ensures quiet, streak free wipes. The aerodynamic heavy duty steel frame adds strength and durability.

The new hybrid and beam blades all feature a premium endurance-tested Dura-Glide™ rubber coating for advanced durability, quieter performance and extended blade life. All new wiper blades include the MICHELIN® EZ-LOK™ Connector System, which attaches to most plastic arm types and allows for hassle-free installation.

The new wiper blades will be featured at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) at the Pylon Manufacturing booth #4238. For more information about Pylon, visit www.pylonhq.com.

For more information on Michelin wiper blades, visit www.michelinwipers.com. For more information on Pylon Manufacturing, please visit www.pylonhq.com.

Pylon Manufacturing Corporation is a leading automotive aftermarket supplier with nearly 50 years of experience, specializing in the design, engineering, manufacture and marketing of wiper blades. Located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Pylon is an ISO 9001-certified division of the Qualitor, Inc. family of automotive companies. Pylon is the exclusive licensee responsible for the manufacture and marketing of the MICHELIN® line of premium wiper blades and other automotive innovations.

About Michelin – Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs more than 22,850 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in 16 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For more information, contact:
Kellie Wostrel
(402) 818-1114
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.