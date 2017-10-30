Michelin Launches New Line of Wiper Blades Exclusively at Walmart

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

GREENVILLE, S.C., and DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michelin launches the new MICHELIN®  Optimum XT™ beam wiper blade, along with improved MICHELIN® Stealth XT™  hybrid and improved MICHELIN®  High Performance™ wiper blades, all designed for safer driving in inclement weather conditions. The MICHELIN®  Optimum XT™, MICHELIN®  Stealth XT™ and MICHELIN®  High Performance™ wiper blades are available exclusively at Walmart or online at www.Walmart.com.

“The new wiper blades are available just in time for winter weather,” said Will Young, R & D, engineering and quality at Pylon Manufacturing. “Each of these wiper blades has been designed and engineered for enhanced performance in rain, snow and ice, allowing drivers to see clearly while keeping passengers safe.”

MICHELIN®  Optimum XT™ wiper blades are equipped with a curved frameless beam design to provide even wipe pressure for smooth, quiet wipes and improved visibility. The built-in aerodynamic spoiler grips the windshield under the toughest conditions, and infinite pressure points provide better windshield control and improved visibility. The advanced Dura-Glide™ rubber coating is tested to 1,500,000 wipes for durability and extended blade life.

MICHELIN®  Stealth XT™ hybrid wiper blades feature an exclusive Smart-Flex™ design that adjusts wiper blade contact pressure across the curvature of the windshield to deliver outstanding windshield wiping performance. Engineered for durable wiping in extreme weather conditions, the wiper frame and suspension system are covered to protect the blades from clogging with ice and snow. The new MICHELIN®  Stealth XT™ wiper blade is durability tested to 1,000,000 wipes.

MICHELIN®  High Performance™ conventional wiper blades provide a heavy duty coated multi-contact steel frame with riveted construction. Its aerovented design provides added strength and durability to the wiper blade. Compression-molded rubber provides smooth, quiet wipes. Durability tested to 750,000 wipes, the High Performance wiper blade is a great value providing all season performance.

The MICHELIN®  Optimum XT, MICHELIN®  Stealth XT and MICHELIN®  High Performance feature the Michelin EZ-LOKTM Connector System or hassle-free installation.

For more information on Michelin wiper blades, visit www.michelinwipers.com. For more information on Pylon Manufacturing, please visit www.pylonhq.com.

About Michelin – Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs more than 22,850 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in 16 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Pylon Manufacturing Corporation is a leading automotive aftermarket supplier with nearly 50 years of experience, specializing in the design, engineering, manufacture and marketing of wiper blades. Located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Pylon is an ISO 9001-certified division of the Qualitor, Inc. family of automotive companies. Pylon is the exclusive licensee responsible for the manufacture and marketing of the MICHELIN® line of premium wiper blades and other automotive innovations.

For more information, contact:
Kellie Wostrel, APR
(402) 818-1114
[email protected]

