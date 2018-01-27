Michigan AG names leaders of Nassar investigation into university

(Reuters) – Michigan State Police Director Kriste Kibbey Etue and former Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth will lead an investigation of Michigan State University over the roughly two decades of sexual assaults committed there by sports doctor Larry Nassar, the attorney general said on Saturday.
