Michigan’s tax revenues will see a slight decline this year before rebounding for the next two years after that — in large part because of tax policy changes implemented by newly powerful Democrats who were working last year with a record surplus, state officials projected Friday.
Economists in the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration outlined their projections for the state’s tax revenue during a conference Friday in Lansing. The projections wi
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Congressional leaders strike deal to punt government shutdown deadlines - January 13, 2024
- Blue state Democrat puts Lloyd Austin on blast, said he would fire Defense Sec. ‘in five minutes’ - January 13, 2024
- Utah mayor secures first Senate endorsement in bid for Romney’s seat - January 13, 2024