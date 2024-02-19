Michigan is asking residents to help house migrants in their homes and help resettle them into society as the crisis at the southern border continues.
The state Department of Labor and Economic Development said volunteers who wish to participate must commit for at least 90 days as part of the refugee support program.
“Programs like the Welcome Corps advance the Office of Global Michigan’s mission to make Michigan the home for opportunity for our immigrant, refugee and et
