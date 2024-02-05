The city of Dearborn, Michigan is ramping up security after the publication of a controversial Wall Street Journal op-ed dubbed it the “jihad capital” of America.

Dearborn is home to the highest concentration of Muslim residents in the United States.

The piece, authored by Steven Stalinsky, executive director of the Middle East Media Research Institute, highlights mass support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran among city residents.

Stalinsky describes proteste

[Read Full story at source]