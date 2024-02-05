The city of Dearborn, Michigan is ramping up security after the publication of a controversial Wall Street Journal op-ed dubbed it the “jihad capital” of America.
Dearborn is home to the highest concentration of Muslim residents in the United States.
The piece, authored by Steven Stalinsky, executive director of the Middle East Media Research Institute, highlights mass support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran among city residents.
Stalinsky describes proteste
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Michigan city ramps up security after op-ed dubs it ‘jihad capital’ of America - February 5, 2024
- GOP senators rally against bipartisan border deal, citing Biden’s power to suspend ‘emergency’ bill - February 5, 2024
- House GOP leaders smack down bipartisan Senate border deal as Republican support crumbles - February 5, 2024