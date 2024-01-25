Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for increased investments in education through initiatives such as free community college for all high school graduates and free preschool for 4-year-olds in a State of the State speech Wednesday night focused on cutting costs for residents.
The second-term Democratic governor’s speech preceded a legislative session that may require lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to work together for the first time since Democrats took full control of t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump shuns donors who want to switch from Haley; ‘barred’ from MAGA community - January 25, 2024
- Iowa secretary of state introduces bill that could limit 14th Amendment ballot challenges against Trump - January 25, 2024
- California bill would mandate all new cars have device to ‘automatically limit’ speed to 10 mph over limit - January 25, 2024