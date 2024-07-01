Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told President Biden’s campaign that her state was no longer winnable after Biden’s disastrous debate performance last week, Politico reported Monday.
The news arose from a call between Whitmer and Biden campaign Chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon. Sources familiar with the call told the outlet that Whitmer expressed frustration that her name was being raised as a replacement for Biden in the wake of the debate.
She disavowed any
