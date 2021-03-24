Breaking News
Michigan Health Information Network Kicks Off Virtual Event Series

First event focuses on implications of COVID-19, future of health care delivery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) yesterday kicked off their 2021 virtual event series, Connecting Michigan for Health and More. The series includes five virtual events over the course of the year, including a combination of full-day conferences and half-day workshops which aim to bring together leaders in healthcare, legal policy, interoperability and more.

Yesterday’s kickoff event, Introduction to Healthcare Technology — Exploring the New Paradigm, examined the implications for the ongoing evolution of healthcare delivery, experience, costs and outcomes. 

“Throughout the past year, there have been many advancements and changes in the technology landscape,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, Executive Director of MiHIN. “Many of the issues and topics that have been top of mind in healthcare for the last few years are still pertinent in 2021, however they now are viewed in the context of all that transpired in 2020. Our collective goal is to take what we have learned as we’ve gone virtual and allow it to take us to a new place, that we are calling Healthcare Technology 3.0.”

The day-long event specifically focused on interoperability, closed loop referrals, social determinants of health, bioethics, eConsent, as well as virtual care.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has both illuminated disparities in health care and simultaneously accelerated the deployment of some truly groundbreaking advancements within the field,” said Marty Woodruff, Chief Operating Officer at MiHIN. “We’re proud to be able to convene such a diverse group of health IT professionals for our first virtual event in our 2021 conference series. Over the course of the day, we facilitated several robust conversations about the challenges facing health care today as well as possible solutions. We’re looking forward to having expanded conversations about these topics in our upcoming workshops.” 

The agenda for the remaining events in the series is as follows:

  • April 8 – Social Determinants of Health Workshop
  • June 24 – Virtual Care (Telehealth & Patient Reported Outcomes) Workshop
  • October 12 – Sharing Psychiatric ADT and Treatment Center Notifications Workshop
  • November 9 – Summary of Healthcare Technology 3.0 – Exploring the New Paradigm 

For additional information about upcoming events in the Connecting Michigan for Health and More virtual events series or to learn more, click here.

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.

