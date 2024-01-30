Two Michigan House districts will hold special election primaries on Tuesday to fill seats that were held by Democrats whose departures have left the legislative chamber in an even split since November.
Six candidates are running in each of the Detroit-area districts. Both the 13th and 25th districts have historically voted Democratic and the candidate who secures the Democratic nomination is expected to be the frontrunner in the April 16 general election.
