The Michigan Republican Party was deep in debt when a longtime party donor who had given more than $1 million over the past decade asked for a meeting with its chairwoman.
Kristina Karamo turned down the donor. Her reasoning, according to two people familiar with the matter, was that he was a “Republican in Name Only,” or a “RINO,” an insult long used to denigrate members of the party seen as not conservative enough.
Today, the party’s finances are
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden admin weighs executive action on border crisis, drawing fire from left and right - February 22, 2024
- Michigan Republicans sent into disarray by dueling pro-Trump factions - February 22, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Dire warnings - February 22, 2024