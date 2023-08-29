The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Matthew Spaulding a STEM Scholarship recipient
CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The SBB Research Group Foundation named Matthew Spaulding a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).
Matthew Spaulding, a junior, studies neuroscience at Michigan State University (MSU). There, he serves as a Laboratory Teaching Assistant for Honors Organismal Biology. He also accepted an internship allowing him to work with the Pediatrics Behavioral Initiative at MSU, which includes mentorship and tutoring programs for children with behavioral needs.
“It’s an honor to support a hardworking student like Matthew with our scholarship,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.
For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.
About the SBB Research Group Foundation
The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.
