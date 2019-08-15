Breaking News
Michigan’s Adventure Introduces New “Camp Snoopy” Area

Reimagined area features family-friendly roller coaster, playground and four additional rides

Muskegon, Michigan, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Michigan’s Adventure will debut its new Peanuts® themed kids’ area, Camp Snoopy, for Spring of 2020.  Camp Snoopy will feature five family rides, including a family-friendly roller coaster and beautiful natural landscaping with plenty of shaded seating and pathways that offer something to explore around every corner.

 

For 2020, Camp Snoopy adds five new rides aimed to please families with kids from toddlers to tweens:

 

  • Woodstock Express: Little thrill seekers can join parents and grandparents on this family roller coaster with plenty of ups and downs, just like the flight of Snoopy’s best bird buddy.

 

  • Beagle Scout Lookout: Adventurers board a version of a colorful hot air balloon and float high in the sky.

 

  • Mud Buggies: Kids climb aboard their very own all-terrain vehicle for a bouncy ride.

 

  • Camp Bus: This fun family ride takes passengers soaring up and down and all around on a wacky bus with Snoopy in the driver’s seat.

 

  • Trail Blazers: Riders buckle in and zoom around a track, like an off-road expedition.

 

 

In addition, the new Beagle Scout Acres features a large climb-and-play structure with lots of interactive features and things to climb. 

 

“The significant expansion and imaginative theming of our children’s attractions reinforces Michigan’s Adventure as one of the region’s top destinations for families,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, Vice President and General Manager at Michigan’s Adventure. “The new Camp Snoopy joins attractions such as the award-winning Shivering Timbers roller coaster and WildWater Adventure water park in providing our guests with unique opportunities for creating family memories for generations to come.”

 

Season passes for the 2020 season are currently on sale at the lowest price of the season.  Guests purchasing a 2020 season pass will receive unlimited visits during the 2019 season.  Michigan’s Adventure opens for the 2020 season in May.  For more details visit www.miadventure.com.

 

ABOUT MICHIGAN’S ADVENTURE

Michigan’s Adventure is the largest amusement park and water park in Michigan, offering more than 60 rides and attractions for thrill seekers of all ages.  The park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see cedarfair.com.

