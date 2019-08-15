Michigan’s Adventure Introduces New “Camp Snoopy” Area

Reimagined area features family-friendly roller coaster, playground and four additional rides

Michigan’s Adventure will debut its new Peanuts® themed kids’ area, Camp Snoopy, for Spring of 2020. Camp Snoopy will feature five family rides, including a family-friendly roller coaster and beautiful natural landscaping with plenty of shaded seating and pathways that offer something to explore around every corner.

For 2020, Camp Snoopy adds five new rides aimed to please families with kids from toddlers to tweens:

Woodstock Express: Little thrill seekers can join parents and grandparents on this family roller coaster with plenty of ups and downs, just like the flight of Snoopy’s best bird buddy.

Beagle Scout Lookout: Adventurers board a version of a colorful hot air balloon and float high in the sky.

Mud Buggies: Kids climb aboard their very own all-terrain vehicle for a bouncy ride.

Camp Bus: This fun family ride takes passengers soaring up and down and all around on a wacky bus with Snoopy in the driver’s seat.

Trail Blazers: Riders buckle in and zoom around a track, like an off-road expedition.

In addition, the new Beagle Scout Acres features a large climb-and-play structure with lots of interactive features and things to climb.

“The significant expansion and imaginative theming of our children’s attractions reinforces Michigan’s Adventure as one of the region’s top destinations for families,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, Vice President and General Manager at Michigan’s Adventure. “The new Camp Snoopy joins attractions such as the award-winning Shivering Timbers roller coaster and WildWater Adventure water park in providing our guests with unique opportunities for creating family memories for generations to come.”

