The global micro data center market is expected to hit revenues of US$ 33.4 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 21.0%, primarily driven by significant growth as edge computing and cloud computing gain traction.
Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Micro Data Center Market is valued at US$ 8.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 21.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Micro data centers are redefining data processing and storage methodologies. Traditionally, telecom operators depended on centralized data centers located far from the network edge, resulting in latency difficulties and decreased service efficiency. Micro data centers address these issues by offering localized data processing and storage, lowering latency, and improving overall user experience.
The telecom industry’s increased demand for mini data centers is altering the data processing and storage landscape. Micro data centers are becoming crucial components of telecom carriers’ infrastructure as they attempt to deliver high-speed, low-latency services in the era of 5G and edge computing.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global micro data center market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, rack unit, end user, application, enterprise size, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global micro data center market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global micro data center market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Micro Data Center Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprise are estimated to take up a significant share in the micro data center market.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 8.8 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 33.4 billion
|Growth Rate
|21.0%
|Key Market Drivers
|Companies Profiled
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global micro data center market include,
- In August 2020, EdgeMicro launched five micro data centres across the US to offer enhanced edge solutions in the underserved markets creating stronger connectivity options.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global micro data center market growth include Edgemicro, EdgePresence, NVIDIA Corporation, Smart Edge Data Centers Limited, Eaton Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Panduit Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co Kg, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co, and Attom Technology, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global micro data center market based on component, rack unit, end user, application, enterprise size, and region
- Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component
- Solution
- Power
- Networking
- Cooling
- Services
- Installation & Integration
- Maintenance & Support
- Consulting
- Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Rack Unit
- Upto 24U
- 24U to 40U
- More than 40U
- Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Energy
- Colocation
- Government
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Others
- Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Mobile Computing
- Remote Office Support
- High Density Networks
- Disaster Recovery
- Others
- Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Global Micro Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Micro Data Center Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Micro Data Center Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Micro Data Center Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Micro Data Center Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Micro Data Center Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Micro Data Center Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Micro Data Center Report:
- What will be the market value of the global micro data center market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global micro data center market?
- What are the market drivers of the global micro data center market?
- What are the key trends in the global micro data center market?
- Which is the leading region in the global micro data center market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global micro data center market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global micro data center market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
