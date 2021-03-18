Micro-Measurements Partners With Measuresoft to Meet Demand for Precision Strain Gauge Sensors in Ireland

Micro-Meaurements: The “One-Stop-Shop” for High-Performance for Stress and Strain Measurement. Micro-Measurements provides a one stop shop for a wide array of high performance strain gauge solutions and accessories for stress and strain measurement applications.

MALVERN, Pa., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micro-Measurements®, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) brand, today announced a new distribution partnership with Ireland-based Measuresoft. Through this partnership, Measuresofts’ customers in Ireland will be able to purchase Micro-Measurements’ broad array of precision strain gauge sensors, accessories, and instrumentation.

Located in Dundalk, Ireland, Measuresoft is a leading distributor of instrumentation for the process automation and test and measurement industries since 1989. Under the agreement, Measuresoft’s customers will have ready access to the Micro-Measurements portfolio of solutions including its Advanced Sensors Technology strain gauges in a variety of configurations, sizes, resistance values and package types, as well as its data acquisition systems, StrainSmart® software and portable strain indicators, calibrators and recorders.

Precision strain gauges are used in a broad array of applications and industries including medical, test and measurement, force measurement, Structural Health Monitoring (SHM), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), autonomous vehicles, instrumentation & control, machinery & equipment, motion control, Industry 4.0, robotics, smart cities, smart manufacturing, smart infrastructure, agriculture, wearable electronics, wireless applications and oil & gas and other energy applications.

“Not all requirements for precision strain gauges are the same,” said Richard Aylward, Micro-Measurements Sales Manager. “Some require a higher level of expertise and support, and Measuresoft has a long history of providing just that. They are an ideal partner for projects that demand stability measured in micro-strain, with a proven reputation for addressing a wide array of applications — from concept to delivery and support. We are very excited to realize the potential of our partnership to meet our customers’ needs for high-reliability strain gauges for both stress analysis and OEM force measurements solutions.”

Fergal Cassidy, CEO at Measuresoft, said: “We are very pleased to add Micro-Measurements’ portfolio of strain gauges and instrumentation to our line card. Not only does our customer base include a number of manufacturers that could greatly benefit from the precision and reliability delivered by these devices, but we are seeing demand increasing across the U.K market as a whole. With Micro-Measurements we are in an optimal position to address this need.”

The Micro-Measurements Advanced Sensors Technology product portfolio includes linear, shear and circular gauges, arranged as individual, half-bridge and full-bridge configurations, in ranges from 350 Ω to 20 kΩ, with added flexibility in mounting options. The technology improves grid-to-grid tolerances and matching over traditional strain gauge manufacturing techniques, enabling better sensor performance.

Further information about Micro-Measurements strain gages and technical support is available at www.micro-measurements.com. Follow Micro-Measurements at www.strainblog.com or twitter.com/strain_gage.

About Micro-Measurements

Micro-Measurements, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) brand, is dedicated to the development, manufacture, and marketing of resistive-foil sensors for high-precision strain measurement. Micro-Measurements offers a full complement of strain gages, PhotoStress® equipment and coatings, data acquisition systems, and supplies necessary to obtain accurate, reliable stress data. Our products are used throughout the industrialized world — both in the practice of stress measurements analysis and as the sensing elements in a wide variety of transducers for measuring physical variables (weight, force, torque, pressure, etc.).

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

More information on Measuresoft is available at http://www.measuresoft.com.

Micro-Measurements and PhotoStress are registered trademarks of VPG

MORE INFORMATION

Contact:

Yuval Hernik

Vishay Precision Group

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeee232e-62b3-490b-831b-bf7f4c24786d