New York, US, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global micro mobile data center market , a research report by application, by rack size, and by vertical – forecast 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 18.80% to attain a valuation of around USD 20.12 Billion by the end of 2030.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market Competitive Analysis

Eminent industry players profiled in the global micro mobile data center market report include:

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Canovate Group (Turkey)

Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Panduit Corp (U.S.)

Rittal (Germany)

Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.)

Zellabox (Australia)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.)

Micro Mobile Data Center Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Micro Mobile Data Center Market Size by 2030 USD 20.12 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 18.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The Increasing demand for real-time computing will drive the growth of the micro mobile data center market in the coming years.

The micro mobile data center is easy to use, deploy, and it is bringing new opportunities for the market.

Drivers

Alluring Features to Boost Market Growth

Continuous power supply, fire protection, security systems, associated management tools, built-in cooling systems, and cost effectiveness are just a few of the advantages connected with micro mobile data centers that are fueling the market’s expansion.

Opportunities

Preference for Micro Data Centre Services over Standard Data Centre Services to offer Robust Opportunities

Micro data center services are more reasonably priced for business operations than traditional data centre services. Just-in-time deployment is made possible by the flexibility, portability, and flexible architecture of micro data centers, which may be an excellent opportunity for market growth.

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Resources to act as Market Restraint

The lack of resources, popularity of containerized data centers, complexities like crytojacking, and lack of awareness regarding the perks of micro mobile data centers may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The micro mobile data center market is bifurcated based on vertical, rack size, and application.

By application, the micro mobile data center market is segmented into remote office, mobile computing, and high density network.

By rack size, the micro mobile data center market is segmented into 51-100RU, 26-50RU, and 5-24RU.

By vertical, IT, and telecommunication will lead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

Many businesses deployed micro mobile data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were extremely important for many firms. The need for mini mobile data centers is increasing because to the quick development in the amount of data used by businesses and people. The global market for mini mobile data centers has benefited from the acceptance of the work-from-home trend due to COVID-19. The covid-19 epidemic, however, has caused numerous projects in the mini mobile data centre business to be delayed. Due to Covid-19, which had a significant influence on the supply chains of hardware components for major IT suppliers, the market is expanding slowly. However, it is anticipated that as a result of remote offices, on-demand data centers, and edge computing, demand will increase and the industry will expand in the years to come. Many enterprises require micro transportable data centers. The size of the market for mini mobile data centers was somewhat affected by COVID-19, although market growth is anticipated to resume following COVID-19.

Regional Analysis

North America to Steer Micro Mobile Data Center Market

The micro mobile data centre market is dominated by the North American area due to stronger network infrastructure, increased digitalization, and greater technological adoption. North American economies have benefited from the development of cutting-edge technology, which is mostly to blame for digitization. Due to the existence of significant regional companies in the market for micro mobile data centers, North America is currently in the lead. The market in the region, particularly those in healthcare, IT & communications, and education, is growing as a result of MDC adoption by small and medium-sized businesses. Organizations are seeking robust security technology in order to prevent unwanted access to critical data, which is driving demand for the mini mobile data centre market.

The micro mobile data centre market is being driven by increased R&D spending by manufacturers in the area. The market in the region is being driven by the rise in cyberattacks and rigorous compliance regulations. Due to saturation in end-use industries like the financial services and communication sectors, which are distinguished by well-established infrastructure in contrast to other rising sectors like BFSI or the automotive, among others, North America is anticipated to lose some of its share.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Micro Mobile Data Center Market

Asia-Pacific is seeing a boom in data produced from digital goods and services due to population expansion and an increase in e-commerce. Micro data centers are expected to expand in India as a result of government programs like Digital India, which is expected to be finished in 2019 and is designed to transform the nation into a digitally empowered economy. Micro mobile data centre market increase in Asia is a result of the growth of cloud computing. APAC market growth was announced by infrastructure, communication, data, and cloud technology company Pico in 2018. The building of data centers has skyrocketed recently due to the rising use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics.

The Asia Pacific region is expanding quickly because of e-rise commerce’s and population expansion. Government initiatives in this area are accelerating market expansion. Asia’s market for mobile data centers has grown as a result of the advancement of cloud computing technologies, and the region is predicted to experience rapid expansion during the anticipated time frame. In the upcoming years, the sector would grow everywhere. Due to the growth of the e-commerce sector and the region’s expanding population, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have a higher CAGR in the next years. Market expansion is anticipated to be supported by strategic government initiatives like Digital India, which was launched with the goal of transforming the nation into a digitally enabled economy. Additionally, the growth of cloud computing platforms has increased demand for Asia’s mini mobile data centre industry.

