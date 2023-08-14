A large number of players in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and chemical sectors are trying to create eco-friendly working conditions. This, in turn, will open new growth opportunities for the global microbial air samplers market.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Microbial Air Samplers Market By Product Type (Portable Microbial Air Samplers, Desktop Microbial Air Samplers, And Accessories), By End-User (Research & Academic Institutions, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms, Food & Beverages, Personal Care Industries, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global microbial air samplers market size in terms of revenue was valued at USD 278.49 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 453.62 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.28% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)





Microbial Air Samplers Market Overview:

A microbial air sampler is a piece of equipment used to examine microbiological particulate in the air or in a controlled environment. According to reports, the product functions by forcing air into collection media for a predetermined amount of time. The extracted culture is then incubated, and the quantitative and qualitative presence of microorganisms in the atmosphere are examined. According to reports, the extracted culture can also be used for microbiological air testing in sterile rooms. Increased demand for microbial air samplers has been significantly influenced by the introduction of new products.

In January 2023, Particle Measuring Systems, a leading manufacturer of microbial contamination monitors, debuted the MiniCapt® Pro Remote Microbial Air Sampler, a fully compliant remote microbial monitoring device embedded with a pump and new remote monitoring communication tools. For the record, the novel microbial air sampler satisfies the operational requirements of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector and is therefore in high demand. These business strategies will increase the sales and profitability of industry participants.

Global Microbial Air Samplers Market: Growth Drivers

Increased air pollution causing respiratory ailments has increased global product demand

The global market for microbial air samplers will be influenced by an increase in product demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a rise in food and air contamination due to microorganisms. A significant increase in industrialization in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin American nations will drive product demand in the coming years. For the record, an increase in air pollution has been responsible for a significant number of annual fatalities due to chronic respiratory disorders and heart conditions. This has increased the demand for microbial air samplers in the medical industry.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), nearly 7 million people perish annually due to exposure to fine particles present in contaminated air, which cause lung cancer, stroke, respiratory infections such as pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.

Restraints

Demand for substantial product buy funds has destroyed global industry revenue

The global microbial air samplers sector may be threatened by large initial product procurement costs. Additionally, tight product use rules will hinder industry growth worldwide.

Report Scope:

Microbial Air Samplers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global microbial air samplers market is sectored into product type, end-user, and region.

In product type terms, the global microbial air samplers market is segregated into portable microbial air samplers, desktop microbial air samplers, and accessories segments. In addition to this, the portable microbial air samplers segment, which gathered nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to record a significant growth rate over the assessment timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the global microbial air samplers industry is divided into research & academic institutions, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms, food & beverages, personal care industries, and others segments.

The global microbial air samplers market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Portable Microbial Air Samplers

Desktop Microbial Air Samplers

Accessories

By End-User

Research & Academic Institutions

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

Food & Beverages

Personal Care Industries

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global microbial air samplers market include –

Alpha Scientific Private Limited

Munro Instruments Limited

Climet Instruments Company

BIOMÉRIEUX

VWR International LLC

Cantium Scientific Limited

Multitech Enviro Analytical LLP

Spectrex Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Aquaria Srl

Galleon Instru-Tech Private Limited

Cherwell Laboratories

EMTEK LLC

Sartorius AG

Microbiology International

Veltek Associates Inc.

Orum International

Particle Measuring Systems

Neutec Group

Aerosol Devices Inc.

Beijing Cape Golden Gas System Company Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the microbial air samplers market share is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.28% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

during the forecast period (2023-2030). In terms of revenue, the microbial air samplers market size was valued at around US$ 278.49 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 453.62 million by 2030 .

and is projected to reach . The global microbial air samplers market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in the use of the product during the COVID-19 pandemic along with a surge in the incidences of air pollution due to microbes.

In terms of product type, the portable microbial air samplers segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the anticipated period.

On the basis of end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms segment is predicted to dominate the global industry share over the forecast timespan.

Region-wise, the North American microbial air samplers industry is projected to record the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to be a global leader in the global market over the forecast timeline

Asia-Pacific, which contributed more than 60% of the global microbial air samplers market share in 2022, is expected to lead the regional market space in the next couple of years. The market surge in the sub-continent over the prognosis timeline can be subject to a rise in the demand for products in countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, China, and Nepal due to an increase in air pollution in these countries. Apart from this, a prominent surge in the incidences of food contamination in the emerging economies of the region and an increment in the product penetration in the pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors in the Asia-Pacific zone will account for a sizable growth of the market in the sub-continent.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



