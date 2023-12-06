New York

New York , Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global microbial fermentation technology market size is expected to expand at 6% CAGR from 2024 to 2036. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 63 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 33 billion in the year 2023. This growth of the market is predicted to be influenced by the growing population. Over the next 30 years, the global population is estimated to increase by more than two billion people, from 8 billion in the present to 9.7 billion in 2050, with a possible peak of roughly 10.4 billion in the middle of the 1980s. As a result, the demand for food is also growing.

Fermentation has historically been most advantageous to the food business. Essential foods, such as cheese, rely on bacteria to improve their digestibility. Hence, with the growing demand for cheese and other essential food, the market demand is growing. For instance, in 2021, the total amount of new cheese launches increased by about 10%. The US led the way with over 9% of new cheese launches, which was followed by Germany and France. In the absence of fermentation, alcoholic drinks such as wine, cider, and beer would not exist. Therefore, the market revenue for microbial fermentation technology is growing.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific region to propel the highest growth

Antibiotics segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America region to grow at the highest rate

Surge in Adoption of AI in Microbial Fermentation to Boost the Growth of Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market

AI is ranked as a top priority in business planning by about 82% of firms. Hence, the adoption of AI is growing at a high phase in food industry. AI-based methods have attracted a lot of interest recently in the field of industrial microbiology. In reality, the utilization of AI tools promotes a much quicker understanding of the optimal microbial genome changes to implement in order to increase the yield of a desired chemical. Artificial intelligence (AI) tools facilitate the editing and customization of microorganisms to produce particular substances required by the food business. They also provide direction for the storing and processing of large data sets produced by the combination of in silico and experimental research. Many food corporations are concentrating on this new technology these days in order to meet the increasing variety of food needs.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Industry: Regional Overview

The global microbial fermentation technology market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Production of Chemical Industry to Influence the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The microbial fermentation technology market in Asia Pacific is set to generate the highest market share of approximately 42% over the coming years. This growth is projected to grow owing to rising production of chemicals. The Asia-Pacific region’s domestic chemical sales totaled approximately 3 trillion US dollars in 2022.

Rising Production of Biofuels to Drive the Market Expansion in North America

The North America market in microbial fermentation technology is poised to have notable growth in the market over the coming years. The major element to dominate the market growth in this region is the rising production of biofuels. In 2022, the US generated over 727 thousand barrels of biofuels comparable to oil per day. When contrasted to the prior year, there was an average daily rise of more than 42,000 barrels. Sugar beetroot, corn, and sugar cane constitute some of the primary plants used in the manufacturing of ethanol since they contain a lot of sugar, which microorganisms including the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae can readily ferment.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Segmentation by Application

Antibiotics

Probiotics Supplements

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Biosimilars

Vaccines

Enzymes

Small Molecules

The antibiotics segment is set to capture the highest market share of about 33% over the coming years. This growth could be dominated by growing disposable income. Both family expenditures and disposable income are predicted to increase by approximately 3% globally in 2022. As a result, the spending on antibiotics is set to rise which is further estimated to boost the market growth.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Segmentation by End-User

Bio-Pharmaceuticals Companies

Contact Research Organization (CROs)

CMOs & CDMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

The bio-pharmaceuticals companies segment is poised to have notable growth in the market over the coming years. Growing demand for vaccines owing to rising COVID-19 cases. Nearly every country in the globe had reported cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as of May 2, 2023. Nearly 5 million people have died and over 686 million people have been infected globally by the virus.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Segmentation by Type

Medical

Industrial

Alcohol Beverages

Food & Feed Products

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global microbial fermentation technology market that are profiled by Research Nester are Biocon Ltd., BioVectra Inc., Danone UK, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza, Novozymes A/S, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., BIOZEEN, and others.

Recent Development in the Microbial Fermentation Technology Market

In order to support even more potential biologists for technology transfer and optimization, BioVectra Inc. announced diversifying its manufacturing capacity with Single-Use Microbial Fermentation Technology. This move will also increase customer flexibility, turnaround times, and capacity utilization. Moreover, single-use sterile fermenters are designed to facilitate mixing, oxygen transfer, and chilling. They offer a distinct alternative and a noteworthy advantage over fermenters made of stainless steel with respect to batch segregation and cross-contamination risks.

Danone UK collaborated with Chr Hansen to drive innovation in plant-based and dairy products. It also provided its 1800 strains of ferments to support research on the gut microbiome with an emphasis on customer health and to increase sustainability through lowering greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain.

