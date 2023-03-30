Microbial Fuel Cell Market Growth Boost by Increasing Demand for Electricity Generation and Concomitant Wastewater Treatment

New York, US, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ” Microbial Fuel Cell Market Research Report, by Type, End-Use, Region, and Application – Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Microbial Fuel Cells, is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 9.00% by the end of 2030.

Microbial Fuel Cell Market Overview:

Microbial fuel cell refers to the bio-electrochemical device utilizing bacteria as the catalysts to oxidize organic and inorganic matter and produce current. Also, microbial refers to the cell transforming chemical energy into electricity utilizing oxidation-reduction reactions. MFC comprises two electrodes (anode and cathode) and a membrane (an area that separates two electrodes). Microbes at the anode oxidize the organic fuel producing electrons and protons. Protons pass through the membrane to the cathode, and electrons pass through the anode to the external circuit to produce current. MFC has acquired traction given to its ability to generate power from inorganic and organic compounds through microorganisms. The global microbial fuel cell market has displayed considerable development in recent years. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the growing demand for portable water.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global microbial fuel cell market includes players such as:

Pilus Energy LLC (US)

MICROrganic Technologies Inc. (US)

Fluence Corporation Limited (US)

Progineer R&D Ltd (Canada)

Triqua International BV (The Netherlands)

Vinpro Technologies (India)

Electrochem Solutions and Emefcy Ltd (US)

Sainergy Tech (US)

Among others.

Furthermore, government initiatives for environmental sustainability are also predicted to boost the market’s performance. In addition, factors such as increasing focus on wastewater treatment, a significant number of investments, cost-effectiveness, and R&D initiatives from the government & several enterprises are also likely to catalyze the market’s growth over the coming years.

Microbial Fuel Cell Market COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant value CAGR during 2022-2030 9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D Amongst major key Players Key Market Drivers Increasing government initiatives worldwide for environmental sustainability



Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Microbial Fuel Cell market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Microbial Fuel Cell Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global microbial fuel cell market has displayed considerable development in recent years. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the growing demand for portable water. Furthermore, government initiatives for environmental sustainability are also predicted to boost the market’s performance. Moreover, the escalating demand for potable water is also likely to cause an upsurge in the performance of the market over the assessment era. MFC technology is believed to be the prime technology concomitant to wastewater treatment and electricity generation. The performance of an MFC highly depends on the electrode materials and reactor design. On the contrary, in order to enhance the efficiency of an MFC, substantial practices have been performed to discover new electrode materials and reactor designs in recent times.



Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the microbial fuel cell market growth. The primary parameter restricting the market’s growth is the high up-gradation cost linked with Microbial Fuel Cells. Furthermore, the changes introduced by the arrival of the pandemic and the lack of standardization of protocols are also likely to limit the performance over the coming years. In addition, the low efficiency is also predicted to impede the performance of the market over the coming years.

Microbial Fuel Cell Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the mediator fuel cells segment is predicted to ensure the leading position across the global market for microbial fuel cells over the coming years. these fuel cells utilize various electrolytes, which is considered the main aspect supporting the development of the segment. These cells are known to be non-toxic.

Among all the application areas, the power generation segment is predicted to hold the top globally for microbial fuel cells over the coming years. The increasing focus on MFC is attributable to its capability to produce electricity from inorganic and organic compounds. Consequently, there is likely to be a rise in demand for MFC in low- to medium-power applications.



Microbial Fuel Cell Market Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis reports imply that the Asia-Pacific region is projected to display the maximum growth rate across the global market for Microbial Fuel Cells over the coming years. The growth of the regional market is ascribed to the factors such as power consumption in the industry & residential sectors, the recent surge in the sanitization, health consciousness among consumers, and the rise in wastewater treatment services.

