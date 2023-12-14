The first phase in the collaboration will evaluate the current state of the LIBERTY® Robotic Surgical System in connection with remote enabled Endovascular treatments

BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic Surgical System, today announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Corewell Health™. The objective of the collaboration, which will take place in multiple phases, is to enable telerobotics between remote centers by utilizing the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System. The agreement with Corewell Health includes the right to mutually evaluate the LIBERTY System for remote procedures, which will be led by Ryan Madder, M.D., an expert in interventional cardiology.

Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides health care and coverage with a team of 60,000+ — including more than 11,500 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,000 nurses, providing care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities.

“Being able to connect between remote sites, especially at rural areas, has been a passion of mine for years, and as such I’m excited about the potential this collaboration can bring to benefit many patients in the USA and across the world,” said Dr. Madder, Section Chief, Interventional Cardiology and Director, Cardiac Cath Lab at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Corewell Health and Dr. Ryan Madder, innovators in the field of robotics and healthcare. Working together with a health system such as Corewell, which provides care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities, to enhance the telerobotic feature of the LIBERTY System, fits well with our mission to enable accessibility to any user, anywhere across the world for any endovascular procedure,” said Harel Gadot, Chairman, President and CEO. “We continue to demonstrate that the interest shown by leading medical centers in our LIBERTY System is a testament to its potential impact in the endovascular interventional space.”

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the natural and artificial lumens within the human body.

The LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System aims to improve the way surgical robotics are being used in endovascular procedures today, by eliminating the need for large, cumbersome, and expensive capital equipment, while reducing radiation exposure and physician strain. The Company believes the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System’s remote operation has the potential to be the first system to democratize endovascular interventional procedures.

Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Investor Contact:

