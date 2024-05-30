Company’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products and plug-and-play options

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — System designers face many barriers when adding Bluetooth® functionality to their products, from skill and resource limitations to budget constraints to time-to-market pressures to challenging performance and integration requirements. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has expanded its Bluetooth Low Energy portfolio with 12 new products, aimed at providing designers with an extensive array of choices to tackle their unique challenges, effectively lowering barriers across designs spanning from the simplest to the most advanced. These additions include the RF-ready WBZ350 module and the PIC32CX-BZ3 SoC that offers the lowest entry point available for integrating a Bluetooth Low Energy microcontroller (MCU) into product designs. For a list of all 12 products see Microchip’s Bluetooth Low Energy webpage .

“The power of choice is increasingly critical when adding Bluetooth to any type of product. Developers need options and the ability to switch between them as their skills and application needs evolve,” said Rishi Vasuki, vice president of Microchip’s wireless solutions business unit. “No other provider makes a Bluetooth Low Energy product that is as easy to use as our plug-and-play modules or provides the same breadth of choices for more advanced designs. And, this is all available from a single supplier who reduces the need to trade functionality for simplicity or innovation for fast development.”

In addition to its Bluetooth MCUs, Microchip introduced the RNBD350 plug-and-play module that reduces the cost and complexity barriers to adding Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity to product designs. These modules minimize the time, money and engineering resources required for RF design optimization, regulatory certification and software development. For experienced engineers who are looking for more flexibility, Microchip offers robust wireless, multi-protocol MCU System-on-Chip (SoC) options.

Sample applications for Microchip’s Bluetooth Low Energy parts include IoT smart home and building systems, Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions and automotive designs. Designers using the newly expanded Bluetooth Low Energy portfolio for entry-level applications benefit from an easy development process, including in-house support services and development tools, without compromising Bluetooth functionality. They also benefit from Microchip’s extensive MCU expertise for product selection assistance and the opportunity to easily switch to more advanced industrial-grade Bluetooth Low Energy options when they are ready to address more sophisticated design challenges.

Developers can also tap into Microchip’s expanding wireless portfolio for end-to-end solutions. The portfolio offers a range of products in popular wireless technologies like Wi-Fi®, Zigbee®, Thread and sub-GHz that are designed to work seamlessly with the Bluetooth portfolio.

Development Tools

Microchip supports customers with a comprehensive offering of developments tools, software and mobile app source code for iOS® and Android® platforms, building block modules application examples and demos, along with free design check services, to jumpstart product development.

Pricing and Availability

For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com .

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

Application image: www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/53724033530/sizes/l/

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve approximately 123,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.