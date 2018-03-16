Breaking News
Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Steve Sanghi, will ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Monday, March 19, 2018, recognizing Microchip’s 25 years as a Nasdaq-listed company and the 25th anniversary of Microchip’s IPO.

Microchip’s IPO took place on March 19, 1993 at an offering price of $0.57 per share (as adjusted for all stock splits, but not adjusted for dividend payments).  Stockholders who have held Microchip’s stock throughout the 25 year period have a cumulative stock price gain of over 170 times (not including the cumulative dividend of $16.78 per share). 

“It is a pleasure and an honor to mark the 25th anniversary of Microchip’s IPO by ringing Nasdaq’s closing bell,” stated Mr. Sanghi.  “This milestone is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our employees, our large and loyal customer base, and our efforts to create long-term shareholder value.”

Microchip’s closing bell ceremony will be aired live at 4:00PM (Eastern Time) at https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live and on Nasdaq’s MarketSite Tower at 43rd and Broadway in New York, NY.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide.  Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.  For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

The Microchip name and logo is a registered trademark of Microchip Technology Incorporated.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Deborah Wussler
(480) 792-7373

