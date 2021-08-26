Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Microchip Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Day on November 8

Microchip Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Day on November 8

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Monday November 8, 2021, commencing at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) and concluding at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The event will include information on Microchip’s long-term growth and business model targets, organic growth strategy, manufacturing/capacity strategy, capital allocation/capital return strategy, Company culture and corporate responsibility. Presenters will include Ganesh Moorthy, CEO, Steve Sanghi, Executive Chair, Eric Bjornholt, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of management.

Microchip currently plans to hold the event in New York city in person and in-person attendance will be by invitation only. The location for the event will be announced at a future date. We will switch to a virtual event if Covid-19 pandemic concerns support doing so. The live presentation of this event will be available via a webcast on the Investors page of Microchip’s website at www.microchip.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of two weeks, concluding on November 22, 2021. A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to the Investors page of www.microchip.com immediately prior to the start of the event.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risk factors set forth in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve approximately 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com. 

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
J. Eric Bjornholt – CFO……………………………… (480) 792-7804

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.