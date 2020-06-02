Microchip Technology to Present at the 4th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the 4th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).  Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Ganesh Moorthy, President and Chief Operating Officer.  A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Needham, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.  Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions.  Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market.  The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets.  Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.  For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Deborah Wussler
(480) 792-7373

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
