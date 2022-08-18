Microchip Technology to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholder starting at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at www.microchip.com. A replay of the event will also be available at www.microchip.com for a period of 14 days following the meeting.

The Annual Meeting will consist of the official business of the shareholders’ meeting followed by a brief presentation by Ganesh Moorthy, President and Chief Executive Officer. If you plan to attend the meeting in person, we strongly recommend taking a COVID test 24-48 hours before arriving at the meeting to ensure that you are negative.

Any forward-looking statements made during the meeting are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 125,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373